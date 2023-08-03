Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Hardy & More Make Surprise Appearance at Nickelback Show

Nickelback performed at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday evening as part of their Get Rollin’ Tour with special guest Brantley Gilbert.

Throughout the evening, there were many unexpected guests who performed. Brantley Gilbert brought out Jelly Roll to perform “Son of the Dirty South.” Gilbert, who wrote “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party”, surprised fans with an appearance by Jason Aldean, his first time to perform in Nashville since the release of . Aldean didn’t mention the new song.

Nickelback amazed the crowd by bringing Ernest to the stage to perform “Flower Shop” then Chris Daughtry also performed along with Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman.

Take a look at some of the social media videos from the concert below.