Luke Bryan’s Latest Music Video Filmed in Springfield



Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year and celebrity judge on ABC’s American Idol (who will return alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in 2024 for a seventh season), debuted a new music video for his smash hit “But I Got A Beer In My Hand.”

The video was shot in Springfield, Tennessee on Free Dreaming Farm by music, fashion, lifestyle and celebrity photographer Jim Wright. It flows as a one-take video beginning with Luke getting a flat tire, catching a ride to a bar, joining his band on stage, then moving through scenes in and around the bar and wraps as he goes back to join the band.

“But I Got A Beer In My Hand” was written by Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, and Geoff Warburton, and was produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens. It’s one of the fastest-rising singles of Luke’s career catapulting into the Top 15 within 11 weeks of its launch. Luke debuted the song for television audiences on the season finale of American Idol in May.

This single comes on the heels of Luke’s 30th #1 single “Country On” which closed out the 2022 charts as the final #1 of the year. During his career, he has spent 56 total weeks at the top of the country radio charts, sold more than 15 million albums, garnered 20 billion worldwide streams, and has more RIAA-certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million.

Bryan will be performing at Bridgestone Arena on August 12th, find tickets here.