Self-care to Get Back to Routine

As people slowly move from summer schedules back into the school year, workloads often increase. Large projects at work that had paused during the busy vacation season might resume and the hustle and bustle of morning routines with children in school will return.

For many people, that means an increase in stress. Too much too fast can leave you feeling worn out. Ease back into schedules slowly where you can, and make sure you’re taking time for yourself.

Self-care ensures an effective stress-relief method. Get your peace in progress at A Moment’s Peace Salon. Here’s a look at the self-care benefits of several service offerings available at the salon as well as some packages that could help you get started with a regular self-care routine.

Self-care Benefits from Salon Services

It isn’t just about looking your best. Salon services can also help you feel your best. Here’s a look at some of the benefits you can experience from spending some time caring for yourself.

Massage

One of the better-known ways of reducing stress through salon services is with a massage. In a private, quiet room, you can feel the stress melt away. But it isn’t all in your head. Some benefits massages offer include:

Muscle tension reduction

Better circulation

Stress hormone reduction

Greater joint mobility and flexibility

Improved skin tone

Relaxation

Nail

Nail treatments aren’t all about the polish – though looking down at those beautiful colors throughout the day can make you feel better for many days to come. You’ll also experience these ongoing improvements.

Dead skin removal

Greater blood circulation

Callus removal and prevention

Anxiety reduction

Stress relief

Potential productivity increases from taking time away for yourself

Hair

Getting your hair cut, colored or treated might seem like it’s all about vanity. But you shouldn’t feel vain for keeping up your regular visits to the salon even when life gets busy. Hair services do help relax people and help them feel their best. And because of that, it’s still considered self-care. Some benefits hair services have include:

Relaxation

Stress reduction

Boost in confidence

Increase in feeling happy

Improved self-image

Greater satisfaction in self-worth

Self-care Packages that Melt the Stress Away

Perhaps you’re coming out of a busy season and looking for ways to care for yourself, or you just want to know that you have something planned to look forward to as schedules change and you face new expectations.

Booking a self-care package at A Moment’s Peace Salon offers a jolt of relaxation and rejuvenation to help you recover from or get through hectic times. Putting a service on the calendar can give you something to work toward and look forward to.

Half-day of Peace

Take some time off and enjoy three hours for yourself. Depending on your preferences, you can book a Swedish massage or European facial. Then relax as a skilled team pampers you with a spa manicure or pedicure.

Mini Spa Day

Perhaps you can’t take a half day off work, or your chaotic family schedule only allows for a short time away. In that case, book the mini spa day, where you’ll enjoy two hours of pampering. Start with a 30-minute Swedish massage to set the tone for your self-care. Then enjoy a 30-minute facial and a spa manicure as you relax and care for various parts of your body.

Gentleman’s Day of Peace

Spa relaxation isn’t reserved just for the ladies. Men can enjoy treatments designed just for them. Start with a European facial or Platinum HydraFacial. Then relax throughout an hour-long Swedish massage. Complete the treatment with an express manicure and pedicure to feel and look your best.

A Moment’s Peace

Book your treatment now at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa, the salon and spa voted the best in Brentwood, to ensure you don’t lose yourself in the running around that fall and the school year can bring.