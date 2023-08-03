WEATHER 8-3-2023 Heavy Rains, Possible Flash Flooding

Heavy rain today could lead to area flooding and even flash flooding. We will let you know if any watches or warnings are posted.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.