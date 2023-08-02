Top 5 Stories From Aug 2, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1686

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 2, 2023.

1$50,000 Mega Millions Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Municipal Airport to See Many Changes in Years to Come

Murfreesboro Municipal Airport
Photo from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport Facebook page.

In the coming years, Murfreesboro Municipal Airport will be seeing $12 million in capital improvements. Read More.

3Driver Gets Trapped After Semi Plunges Down Steep Embankment

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters rescued a semi-truck driver who plunge down a 200 feet embankment after colliding with another semi on I-840 on Saturday, July 29. Read more.

4Woman Accused in Federal Credit Union Fraud

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

 

Detectives are working a fraud case where a large sum of money was withdrawn on from a Redstone Federal Credit Union account using a fake Alabama ID on July 7. Read more.

5Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.25 Billion for August 4 Drawing

 

The Mega Millions® jackpot continues its relentless upward march! Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here