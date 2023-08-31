OBITUARY: James ‘Houston’ Stem

Mr. James “Houston” Stem, loving husband, devoted Dad, and loved his grandchildren with all his heart, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the age of 78.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN until he and his wife moved to Smithville, TN in 2022.

Mr. Stem was a 1963 graduate of Christiana High School. He was a dedicated Christian and member of the Science Hill Church of Christ congregation. He worked at Chromolox for 23 years before working for and retiring from Nissan in Smyrna, TN. Mr. Stem proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

Mr. Stem is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie Mahaffey Stem of Smithville; son, James Edward Stem and his wife Tonya of Sparta, TN; grandchildren, Rayden Stem and Mileena Stem of Sparta and Michael Inge of Colorado; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Martha Milner of Shelbyville, TN, Barbara Pinkston of Clarksville, TN, and Kay Brother and her husband Myles of Unionville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas “Tommy” Wesley Stem and Margaret Elizabeth Stem, and a brother, Thomas Wesley Stem, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. Bro. Nickey Nichols will officiate. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Pallbearers will be Rayden Stem, Jimmy Alexander, John Donnell, Larry Elkins, Bill Hutchins, and Earl Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Coe and Bud Mitchell.

