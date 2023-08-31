OBITUARY: Juanita Hill Bugg

Juanita Hill Bugg of Murfreesboro, passed to her heavenly home, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 after an extended illness. She was 92 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Bugg; her mother, Margaret Hill; father, Jeff Hill; sister, Mary Stewart; nephew, Jerry Lee Stewart; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was a member of the Third Baptist Church of Murfreesboro. She retired from the MTSU post office after many years of service. Juanita spoke often of her life growing up on a farm in Rutherford County with her mother and father, grandparents and about sixteen aunts and uncles.

Juanita was a devoted mother and grandmother to her two daughters, Thesa Hastings and husband Denny and Janice Ayers; and grandchildren, Kara Ashley Segroves (Kyle), Denny Shane Hastings (Sarah), Robert Shawn Jones and Bryan Edward Jones. Her greatest loves were her great-grandchildren, Gavin Segroves, Hannah Hastings, Gwyneth Segroves, Sam Hastings and Olivia Hastings.

She was given exceptional care by loving staff at Harmony at Victory Station in Murfreesboro, Life Care Center of Tullahoma and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

Visitation will be from 12:30 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

