OBITUARY: James Frazier

James Frazier, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Alive Hospice facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was born in Butler, MO and has lived the past 18 years in Tennessee. He was a retired mechanical engineer.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Clell Frazier and Norma Jean Catron Frazier; and son, James David Frazier.

He is survived by his wife, Janolyn Frazier; daughters, Melissa (Will) Knudsen, Candice (Darrel) White; brothers, Harry Joe and Richard Frazier; and granddaughter, Kendall Frazier.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

