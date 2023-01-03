OBITUARY: James E. Barrett

Mr. James E. Barrett, age 97 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Alvin C. York Medical Center.

Born December 28, 1925, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Dave and Kate Comer Barrett.

He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Pittsburgh Glass Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Elgin, Martin, J. D., Gary, R.C., Edward, Billy, and Claude Barrett.

He is survived by: son. Jimmy Barrett; two grandchildren, Susan and Stacy Barrett; 7 great-grandchildren: Sierra, Titus, Mason, Aubrey, Sawyer, Zane, and Ryan; brother, Roy Barrett; and five sister, Lorene Brown, Ethel Lee Trisdale, Daisy Mae Perdue, Ella Marie Ward, and Carolyn Tarpley.

Graveside service with military honors for Mr. James E. Barrett will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Randy Ward officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/