OBITUARY: Dorothy Elise Beshearse Porter

Dorothy Elise Beshearse Porter departed this earth on Thursday, December 29, 2022 and entered the pearly gates of Heaven.

Born in DeKalb County, Dorothy spent the majority of her life calling Rutherford County her home. In her 86 years of life, Dorothy spent her days in service to her lord and Savior, family, friends, church and community. She was a faithful member of Midland Baptist Church. Dorothy spent many of her days spreading the love of Jesus at the Journey of Hope. When she wasn’t volunteering you could find her singing and praying at the local nursing homes and hospitals.

Dorothy went by many names; mom, sister, granny, aunt Dot, sister Dorothy and Tootie but of all the names she carried she was first and foremost “daughter of the most high God”. She spent her days ministering to all those she encountered that they too were a child of God. Dorothy’s Ministry carried on into her years a Rutherford County Community Care. She used her glorious smile and loving eyes to say “Jesus loves you and I do too”.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Livy and Susie Bertha Johnson Beshearse; husband Jimmy Lee Porter; son, Jimmy Wayne Porter; and brother, Eugene Beshearse.

She is survived by son, Randy Dawes (Mickie) Porter; daughter, Susie Carol (BJ) Dickinson; brother, James (Elizabeth) Beashearse; sister, Mildred Mitchell; and grandchildren, Tara Porter, Todd Porter, Payton (Toby) Miller, Hannah Porter, Brandi (Jerdain) Forbes; and great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Scarlett, Trenton and Dorothy.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 2, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 3, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Doug Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

