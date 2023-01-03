Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.

Owned by friends Luis Talavera, Danny Hernandez and Alberto Cortez, the bakery and café is named after their three mothers. Talavera is a long-time chef at Nashville’s famous Sperry’s restaurant. Hernandez is the pastry chef. Cortez is a builder providing financial backing.

The café opened initially as just a bakery in early December. They have since added their luncheon menu. Their lunch menu is small, but everything is fresh. Chicken noodle soup sits at the top of the list of food offerings. It is made with fresh egg noodles and lots of pulled chicken, onions, carrots and celery in a tasty chicken broth. It is a treat if you are feeling under the weather. Currently, it is their only soup, but Talavera says that they will eventually add others.

One salad offering is also on the menu. It has grilled chicken, apples, pecans, red onions and celery over a bed of fresh mixed greens. Delicious to the last bite according to customers who have tried it.

Four “sandwich” offerings are available. They are an Avocado BLT, a Chicken Salad Croissant, a Club and Avocado Toast. The Avocado Toast is served on their house-made multi-grain oats and barley bread with avocado spread, roasted cherry tomatoes, queso fresco and arugula. It pairs well with the soup on a cold day.

“We had lunch there today.,” said one online reviewer. “The chicken salad croissant was one of the best I have [ever] had.”

Each sandwich can be served with a side of coleslaw, fresh fruit, or potato chips. The side helpings are quite plentiful.

Tamales have recently been added. Offered in three flavors, chicken with green salsa, pork with red salsa or cheese with jalapeño, they sell out quickly. It is best to check to make sure they have some left before you stop by. Messaging them on Facebook gets a pretty quick reply.

Talavera notes that the café menu items will eventually increase. Brunch is something that the partners are currently discussing.

Of course, the real reason to visit is the desserts. OMG! They have bagels and doughnuts, cookies and cakes, pies and breads. One look at their flan and your mouth will water. For those on the go, they have cakes in a cup, like strawberry shortcake. Office event? Grab a box of their cookie assortments.

“Yummy,” said another reviewer. “Went to lunch at your restaurant today and the food was phenomenal. The owners and staff are phenomenal. My friend and I had such a great time and highly recommend that everyone give them a try. Their selection of pastry items is unbelievable. I can testify I will be back. It is important to support local businesses like this wonderful restaurant!”

Three Mother’s Bakery

1002 Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Facebook

Hours: Every Day, 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.