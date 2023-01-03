OBITUARY: Stella Jewell James

Stella “Jewell” James, age 77, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle with lung disease.

A native of Mooresburg, TN, Jewell was the daughter of the late Robert and Nina Peavler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Cindy Wyatt and Bobbie Young.

Jewell is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bill James of Smyrna; daughters, Rhonda (Gray) Bateman of Murfreesboro & Mona (Jason) Hillard of Lebanon; grandchildren, Brandon James, Aaron Hillard, Rachel Bateman, Graham Bateman, and Hailey Hillard; great-grandchild, Mason Hillard; sister, Cleo Friddle, and several nieces & nephews.

Jewell was a member of the Old Spruce Pine Baptist Church in Mooresburg, TN. She worked for many years as a seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and share Sunday family dinners. Friends and family learned lots from her useful home remedies and her science of superstitions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Mrs. James to the American Lung Association.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Woodfin’s Chapel in Smyrna.

Services will be on Thursday, January 5th at 10:00 am, and family will be accepting visitors as early as 9:00 am before the funeral. Burial to follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/