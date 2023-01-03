OBITUARY: Charles ‘Hammer’ Davis Young

Charles “Hammer” Davis Young, age 78, passed away January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645. Hammer was a retired homebuilder.

Hammer was preceded in death by his parents, Willie P. Young and Christine Davis Young; brother, Ricky Young.

He is survived by wife, Anita Young; children, Jackie Young of McMinnville, Tracy (Mary Ann) Young of Murfreesboro, step-children, Crystal VanWinkle of Murfreesboro, Thomas Hawkins of Murfreesboro; siblings, Melvin (Bobbie) Young of Smithville, Wanda (William) Wrather of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Peyton, Will and Andrew Young, Austin (Allison) Jakes and Tyler Jakes, Allen Ashford, Marisa (Tyler Pitts) Hutchins, Noah Hawkins; and great-grandchildren, Damon Luke Pitts and Annabella Ashford.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, January 5, 2023 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Dan Allen officiating. Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645 will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moose Charities in his honor at www.mooseintl.org or mail to Moose Charities, Inc; 155 N. International Dr; Moosehead, IL 60539. His identification number is 1617158.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

