OBITUARY: Rachel M. Bean

Rachel M. Bean, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alive Hospice.

She was a member of Church of Christ, lifelong resident of Rutherford County, and devoted MeMaw to her entire family and everyone she met.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Zebbie Dee Busey and Cynthia Mae Busey; husband, Ed Bean; siblings, Arcie Busey, Raymond Busey, Hestle Busey Myer, Mae Busey Allen, Irene Busey Whitworth; grandchild, Jeremy Jones; and great-grandchildren, Davaan McDuffie and Ethan McDuffie.

She is survived by children, Gay (Tony) Lamb, Gayla (Kyle) Jones, Genia (Andy) Herzer, Harry L. “Buzzy” Bean Jr., Joyce “JoJo” (Todd) Jones; siblings, Novella Busey Harding, and loving niece, Amy Blanton, Edmond Busey; grandchildren, Andrea (David) McDuffie, Tiffany (Edward) Phillips, Brittany Helton, Zach (Lauren) Jones, Barrett (Paul) Kuhn, Tanner (Brianna) Lamb and Haeden Herzer; and great-grandchildren, Jenny Lee Burns, Abby Helton, Amaris McDuffie, Josiah McDuffie, Harper Lamb, Elijah Phillips, Jamison Jones and Harrison Lamb.

The family will be accepting flowers, or you may make donations to Alive Hospice in her honor.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Jeff Adcock officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

