OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Defore

Mr. James “Jim” Defore, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

He was born in Dayton, TN to the late Dan and Ruby Nichols Defore. He was the fourth oldest of 14 children.

He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Donnie Defore, Ricky Defore, and Juanita Defore.

Mr. Defore was a faithful member of Murfreesboro Church of God for many years and thoroughly enjoyed doing missions work in several countries throughout the world. He loved God and loved sharing his faith with the world.

He retired in 2018 from Yates (Nissan) after over 20 years of service. In retirement, he enjoyed doing various home projects, watching Westerns, Hallmark movies, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a proud grandpa and was quick to introduce himself as Papaw D to everyone he came in contact with.

Mr. Defore is survived by his children, Jemme Defore of Goodlettsville, TN and April Davenport of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Jonathan Defore, Phillip Davenport III, and Caleb Davenport; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Defore, Jr., Justin Defore, and Josh Defore; siblings, Floyd Defore, Helen Defore Sprouse, Robert Defore, Paul Defore, Wanda Defore White, Ruby Defore Cox, Louise Defore Stevens, Rhonda Defore Shipley, Dean Defore, and Jerry Defore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation with the Defore family will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

