WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Nashville TN
215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight
across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to
damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding
may develop where heaviest downpours occur.

Tornado Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 6
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN
822 AM CST TUE JAN 3 2023

TNC021-037-043-081-085-101-135-147-165-181-187-031700-
/O.CON.KOHX.TO.A.0006.000000T0000Z-230103T1700Z/

TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

CHEATHAM              DAVIDSON              DICKSON
HICKMAN               HUMPHREYS             LEWIS
PERRY                 ROBERTSON             SUMNER
WAYNE                 WILLIAMSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CENTERVILLE,
CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE,
HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE,
MCEWEN, NASHVILLE, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, PEGRAM, SPRINGFIELD,
WAVERLY, AND WAYNESBORO.

$$

21




Flood Advisory


National Weather Service Nashville TN
728 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

TNC037-149-165-187-189-031500-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FA.Y.0002.230103T1328Z-230103T1500Z/
/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Davidson TN-Rutherford TN-Sumner TN-Williamson TN-Wilson TN-
728 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Until 900 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 728 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
    shortly in the advisory area.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Murfreesboro, Franklin, Gallatin, Lebanon, Madison,
    Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mount Juliet,
    Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill,
    Lakewood, Thompson`s Station, Rural Hill, Antioch, Hermitage
    and Belinda City.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood





Today


Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.






Tonight


Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.









    
                        





        


        

    
 

    
