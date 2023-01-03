WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 6 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 822 AM CST TUE JAN 3 2023 TNC021-037-043-081-085-101-135-147-165-181-187-031700- /O.CON.KOHX.TO.A.0006.000000T0000Z-230103T1700Z/ TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DICKSON HICKMAN HUMPHREYS LEWIS PERRY ROBERTSON SUMNER WAYNE WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MCEWEN, NASHVILLE, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, PEGRAM, SPRINGFIELD, WAVERLY, AND WAYNESBORO. $$ 21

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 728 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNC037-149-165-187-189-031500- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.Y.0002.230103T1328Z-230103T1500Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Davidson TN-Rutherford TN-Sumner TN-Williamson TN-Wilson TN- 728 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 728 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Murfreesboro, Franklin, Gallatin, Lebanon, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Lakewood, Thompson`s Station, Rural Hill, Antioch, Hermitage and Belinda City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.