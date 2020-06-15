James Clayton Manning, age 78, passed away at his residence June 11, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Restoration Fellowship Church. He worked at White Stag and Consolidated Mill.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Garrett Manning and Flossie Robinson Manning; and brothers, Charles, Ernest, Billy Manning. He is survived by his wife, Mary Rogers Manning; daughter, Patricia Manning; step-daughters, Kim (Lonnie) Bush, Kathy Chase (Jason Smith); step-son, Steven Hargis; brother, Robert Earl Manning; sisters, Margaret (James) Vaughn, Debbie Manning; grandchildren, John Michael Green, Lindsey Green, Brady and MacKenzy Hargis, Alyssa Ruiz, Dennis and Brittany Brown; three great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Jim Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.