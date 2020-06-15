Mrs. Beverly June Hayes, age 65, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home in Murfreesboro. Born May 23, 1955, she was preceded in death by her father, James Frizzell; father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Ura Hayes; and brother-in-law Robert E. Hayes.

She is survived by her husband David Hayes; children, Emily Beth Harper (Jason), Kimberly Ann Daubenspeck, Jason Edward Hayes (Karen); grandchildren, Caleb James Hayes, Katelyn Elizabeth Harper, Colby Ryan Harper, Allie Mae Dabney, Cameran Alyssa Hayes, Jayden Paige Hayes; mother, Allie Mae Frizzell; sister, Dianne Hayes; nephews, Todd Hayes (Cassie), Taylor Hayes (Jenny); great-nieces, Courtney, Shelby, Lillie Hayes; and many other family and friends.

Beverly was a devoted Christian with a faith that saw her through and was a charter member of Southeast Baptist Church. She was also a member of the first graduating class from Riverdale High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, David, on October 20, 1973 and they were blessed with 46 years of marriage.

Beverly was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1990 and David was her constant caregiver and source of encouragement. They loved to camp when their children were small, and continued the tradition with a handicap-accessible camper and pontoon boat, creating lasting memories with the grandchildren, the absolute light of her life.

She would take every opportunity to brag about her grandchildren and loved supporting them in all that they were involved in, including band, sports, and other school activities. She enjoyed her cats, gardening, and watching the wildlife that surrounded her home. In the last few years she also looked forward to Friday nights at Miller’s Grocery or Bell Buckle Cafe, as well as the “occasional” trip to Hallmark.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery at 10:00 AM.