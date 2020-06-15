Clara Louise Tidwell, age 84, passed away June 11, 2020 at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Elizabeth Batey Jennings and Dewey Jennings; husband, Willie Jo Tidwell; and daughter, Mary Ann Ashburn. She is survived by her sons, Joe (Carol) Tidwell of Murfreesboro, Terry Lee (Melodie) Tidwell of Smyrna; daughter, Clara Jean Belcher of Arkansas; brother, Jerry Wayne Jennings of Fairview; sister, Susie Conder of Forest City, Arkansas; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Bradley Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.