Stephen Louie Cawthorn, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late Bannie Cawthorn and Selma Moore Cawthorn. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany S. Cawthorn, and brothers, Archie Cawthorn, Charles Cawthorn, and Billy Cawthorn.

Mr. Cawthorn is survived by his wife, Jo Ann McClaran Cawthorn; son, Christoffer Chase Cawthorn; grandchildren, Brittani, Skyler, Elizabeth, and Alana; sister, Sharon McWhirter and husband James; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at River Rock Baptist Church. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at River Rock Baptist Church with Bro. Don Herron officiating. Private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Cawthorn’s memory may be made to River Rock Baptist Church.

www.woodfinchapel.com