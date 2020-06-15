Uptown Cheapskate is coming to Murfreesboro to offer gently worn clothing to men and women between 18 to 40ish, says Lynn Ferguson, the owner of the new used clothing store. But before they open, they need to fill the store with new items.

“We buy used clothing for men and women,” said Ferguson. “We look at style over brand, although we recognize that a well-known brand will draw more money, as will clothing in better condition. Our customers want to look like their trendy friends without going to the mall.”

Ferguson is looking to open sometime between late July and early August, but first the store must be filled with merchandise. They are currently open to buy Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Currently they are closed Sunday, but when they are ready to start selling, they will open on Sunday, too.

The business is a franchise operated by the same company as Kid to Kid. Ferguson and her husband have owned and operated the Kid to Kid franchise in Brentwood for almost 17 years. Every year they have gone to the annual franchise meeting, they have looked into Uptown Cheapskate, but didn’t decide to jump into adult clothing until last year.

“The business side is the same as running Kid to Kid,” said Ferguson, “all we have had to do is learn about styles. We prefer clothing that is no more than two years old, and on trend.”

Sustainability is one of the things that drew them to the business, and the current growth in the used clothing business. When regular priced clothing stores are hurting, especially with the COVID-19 crisis, second hand stores are a growth industry.

“We believe in renew, reduce reuse,” added Ferguson.

All clothing is accepted, except swim. They are especially looking for more men’s clothing and women’s designer handbags. Reselling used designer handbags is a big business, and as they get more of them, they will hire an authenticator. Especially with brands such as Louis Vuitton.

Top items for them are athletic clothing from brands like Adidas and Lululemon, any denim, dresses and rompers. Items from Anthropologie and Free People are also hot.

When they open, 90% of their goods will be second hand, with about 10% being new, especially in jewelry and accessories. They will also have more new men’s items, as they are harder to come by used.

“This is such a desirable area with the university,” added Ferguson. “We are happy to be in Murfreesboro, people are so welcoming.”

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram @UptownMurfreesboro for updates on their opening.

Uptown Cheapskate

1960 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 809-2324

uptowncheapskate.com/location/murfreesboro

facebook.com/UptownMurfreesboro/

Current Hours: Open to Buy Clothing: Monday through Friday, 10:00 am until 6:00 pm

Saturday, 10:00 am until 5:00 pm