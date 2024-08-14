OBITUARY: James Britton Roberts

James Britton Roberts, age 89 of Madison, Alabama, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died at his home with family by his side on Monday, August 12, 2024. He was a native of Limestone County, Alabama and was a son of the late James and Ella Mae Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Jewell Roberts; and sisters, Ozell Roberts Hill and Jo Ann Roberts McNutt.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Roberts; a son, Kirk Roberts, and a daughter, Kaleida Watson, both of Walter Hill, TN; grandsons, Britton Roberts of Cookeville, TN, and Carter Watson and wife Dakota of Baxter, TN; great grandchildren, Livi and Breck Watson; a brother, Billy “Nudie” Roberts of Alabama; and a host of other loving family and friends.

James was a proud United States Navy Veteran and had a lifelong love of camping and travel. He enjoyed car races, watching his grandsons play baseball and other activities. He was a volunteer Assistant Boy Scout Leader where he was a proud member of the Order of the Arrow and he was a past president of the band booster club and was always looking for any opportunity for family and friends to get together, eat, and have fun. His work as a building contractor afforded him the opportunity to travel and leave his mark on the eastern half of the country with the buildings he built.

Visitation with the Roberts family will be Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 10:00 until 11:45am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will follow at 12:00pm at Mapleview Cemetery with Eugene McNutt officiating and family and friends serving as pallbearers.

For those who wish, memorials in memory of James may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and an online guestbook is available for the Roberts family at www.woodfinchapel.com

