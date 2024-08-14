OBITUARY: Jerry Lee Warren

Mr. Jerry Lee Warren, age 81, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully on August 12, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Jerry’s life was marked by faith, family, friends and country.

Jerry was born on June 4, 1943, in Bloomington, IL. After graduation from Mansfield High School, Jerry obtained higher education from Bradley University and Danville area Community College.

He was a member of the Oak Hill Assembly of God. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a brilliant businessman and a hard worker.

After retirement, he enjoyed spending his free time playing golf, taking care of his “puppy” (Faith), keeping his yard looking good and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Warren; two sons, Tim Warren (wife Katie) and Brad Warren; one stepdaughter Megan Sowers (husband Charlie); seven cherished grandchildren, Kimberly Warren (husband JT), Camille Campbell (husband Aiden), Timothy “Tate” Warren, Samantha Warren, Gage Warren, Reagan Warren and Owen Warren; and sisters Joan Durbin, Linda Yates and Janet Reiter. In addition to his mother, Lucy Murphy, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Warren, and grandchild, Elliott Warren.

Jerry’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, loyalty, and kindness. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a fund called Jerry Warren Memorial Fund at www.OakHillAssembly.com/give

You may also support the Warren family by giving through the GoFundMe. https://gofund.me/cffdf55a

Jerry’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of both Smyrna First Responders and Vanderbilt Burn ICU for their compassionate care.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Oak Hill Assembly of God located at 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. Pastor Brad Russell will officiate.

The family is requesting the attendees to wear blue in honor of Jerry’s favorite color.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email