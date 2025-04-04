Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
A Murfreesboro man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a teen driver with a handgun in a road rage situation on Tuesday. Read more
Residents of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station were startled Thursday as a dark, ominous cloud swept across the sky during severe storms. Read more
The Murfreesboro Police Department’s (MPD) Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) utilized gunshot detection technology to quickly apprehend three suspects involved in separate shooting incidents that occurred on March 17 and March 28. Read more
The newly realigned Butler Dr. is now open to traffic following construction of a new roadway. Old Butler Dr. is now closed to and from Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!