Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Man Accused of Brandishing Gun at Teen in Road Rage Incident

Paul Jacob Marx (Photo: RCSO)

A Murfreesboro man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a teen driver with a handgun in a road rage situation on Tuesday. Read more

3Mysterious Cloud Formation in Middle Tennessee Sparks Tornado Fears

Photo by Brittany Jackson

Residents of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station were startled Thursday as a dark, ominous cloud swept across the sky during severe storms. Read more

4Gunshot Detection Sensors Alert MPD Leading to the Arrest of Gunmen in Separate Incidents

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s (MPD) Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) utilized gunshot detection technology to quickly apprehend three suspects involved in separate shooting incidents that occurred on March 17 and March 28. Read more

5Newly Realigned Butler Dr. Open to Traffic, Old Butler Dr. Closed

City of Murfreesboro

The newly realigned Butler Dr. is now open to traffic following construction of a new roadway. Old Butler Dr. is now closed to and from Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Read more

