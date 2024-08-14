OBITUARY: George Hogan Edwards

George Hogan Edwards, age 71, passed away August 13, 2024. He was born in Louisiana and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Rightway Auto as a car detailer.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Will Ohara and Aletha Howel Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Ivy Edwards; daughters, Carol (Gordan) Black, Christy Edwards, Misty Wolfe; brother, Eddie Edwards; Bobbie Edwards; and grandchildren, Anthony, Ashley, Starla, Caleb, Andrew and Shyann.

No service is planned at this time.

No service is planned at this time.

