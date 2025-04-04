Wendy’s Adds Limited-Edition DC Kids’ Meal Toys

Super news! Wendy’s® is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to drop a collection of limited-edition Kids’ Meal toys featuring fan-favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. The toys come in six collectible sets with 18 mini figurines to collect, designed to delight Wendy’s and DC fans of all ages!

From Batman, Robin, and Harley Quinn to Wonder Woman, Black Lightning and Artemis, each Wendy’s Kids’ Meal® toy is a treat for superhero fans and toy collectors alike!*

How can you get your hands on the new DC Kids’ Meal toy collection?

Fans who order a Kids’ Meal at Wendy’s between now and early June will receive a collectible DC figurine set with their meal. Talk about a super treat!

The Wendy’s Kids’ Meal is available for purchase in-restaurant, in the Wendy’s app, and on Wendys.com.

What’s in a Wendy’s Kids’ Meal?

Every Wendy’s Kids’ Meal features a choice of 4-piece chicken nuggets or a hamburger or cheeseburger with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites and a kid’s drink. A super value for the whole family!

What’s in it for adults?

Don’t worry – this collaboration isn’t just for kids! Beginning April 14, with the purchase of a premium combo meal on the app or website, fans can receive a FREE Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with the digital offer.** How’s that for saving the day?

Be a hero and treat your family (or yourself!) to Wendy’s, including a heroic Kids’ Meal now through early June and collect all the limited-edition DC figurines while you can.

Source: Wendy’s

