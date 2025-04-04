Weekend Weather 4-4-6-2025 Tornado Watch, Severe Storms, Flooding, Cooler

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 10 mph.

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 115 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 255 PM CDT FRI APR 4 2025 TORNADO WATCH 115 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC005-017-021-023-033-037-039-043-045-047-053-069-071-075-077- 079-081-083-085-095-097-101-109-113-119-125-131-135-147-157-161- 167-181-183-187-050300- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0115.250404T1955Z-250405T0300Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM CHESTER CROCKETT DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON DYER FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAKE LAUDERDALE LEWIS MADISON MAURY MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY OBION PERRY ROBERTSON SHELBY STEWART TIPTON WAYNE WEAKLEY WILLIAMSON

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025 ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County. Cumberland River At Omohundro Water Plant affecting Davidson County. Stones River Near Donelson affecting Davidson County. For the Cumberland River...including Nashville...elevated river levels are forecast. For the Stones River...including Donelson...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT. && TNC037-051630- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0061.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /DONT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Stones River near Donelson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, The Stones River Greenway is impassable at a few locations between Percy Priest Dam and Lebanon Road, and the park area on Jackson Downs Blvd is mostly inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.6 feet and steady. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3619 8667 3620 8662 3616 8660 3614 8667 $$ LaRosa

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

TNC037-051630- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0066.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /OMOT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Cumberland River at Omohundro Water Plant.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Low lying areas along both sides of the river are inundated, including portions of Shelby Bottoms Park. At 38.0 feet, Shelby Bottoms Park begins to be inundated near the ball fields, and portions of the greenway trail may be impassable. Water begins to back up Mill Creek and is inundating low lying areas near Lebanon Pike.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.4 feet and steady. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 35.0 feet. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&& LAT...LON 3613 8699 3625 8697 3624 8678 3631 8667 3622 8658 3612 8677 $$

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

TNC037-051630- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0063.000000T0000Z-250409T1200Z/ /NAST1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Cumberland River at Nashville.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Water reaches the second grassy area of the riverfront landing and covers most of the recreation areas on the east side of the river near Nissan Stadium.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 33.0 feet and steady. - Forecast...The river will remain near 33.0 feet through Sunday afternoon, then fall below Action Stage on Wednesday. - Action stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&& LAT...LON 3613 8699 3625 8697 3624 8678 3631 8667 3622 8658 3612 8677 $$

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 621 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-050500- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Clarksville, Dover, Goodlettsville, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, Erin, Gordonsville, Centerville, Gallatin, Clifton, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Smyrna, Waynesboro, Nashville, Gainesboro, Lafayette, Columbia, Byrdstown, New Johnsonville, Kingston Springs, South Carthage, Lobelville, La Vergne, Ashland City, Brentwood, Dickson, Linden, Celina, McEwen, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Springfield, and Hohenwald 621 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.