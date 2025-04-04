La Vergne Prepares for Annual Block Party and Touch-a-Truck Event

Everyone is invited to come out to the annual Block Party and Touch-a-Truck event at La Vergne’s Veterans Memorial Park on April 26. The event, at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, begins at 11 a.m. and will wrap up around 3 p.m.

The Block Party will have vendors, food trucks and games for the whole family. Kids of all ages will be able to explore different kinds of vehicles and equipment and meet the people who operate them. Kids vests and plastic hard hats will be available while supplies last.

Registrations should only be made through the attached link or the parks office. More information on this free event is available at www.lavergnetn.gov or by calling La Vergne Parks and Rec at 615-793-3224.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email