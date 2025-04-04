Rutherford County PAWS to Host Dog Gone Adoption Event April 12

Saddle up! Rutherford County PAWS is hosting their annual western-themed Dog Gone Adoption Event in hopes of bringing some fun to the community and attention to shelter pets in need of homes. The event will be held at 285 John R Rice Blvd on Saturday, April 12th from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Join PAWS for a free outdoor throwdown including food trucks The Wee Chippy Fish & Chips and Black Box Ice Cream, plus vendors, games, giveaways, and plenty of adoptable pets, of course! PAWS will also be providing FREE popcorn to all community members who attend. Costumes welcome!

“We’re thrilled to invite the community to join us for this family-and-pet-friendly event. This isn’t just about finding homes for our animals, but also celebrating the joy and companionship that pets bring to our lives. We encourage everyone to come on out, have a great time, and consider opening their hearts and homes to a new furry friend!” – Sebastian Jordan, Public Relations Media Specialist at Rutherford County PAWS.

All available pets are already spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you’re interested in taking home a new pet at the event, adoption requirements can be found online at https://rutherfordcountytn.gov/adoption. Let’s get these dogs gone!

