OBITUARY: Jackie Don Whitaker

Jackie Don Whitaker, age 88, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

He was a native of Taswell, TN but has lived in Rutherford County most of his life.

He was an Electrician in the Manufacturing Industry. Jackie served his country in the United States Air Force as an aircraft instrument mechanic.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mossie Whitaker and sisters, Navada Richardson, Ethel Brooks, Hazel Massingill, Opal Turner, Beulal Estes and Shirley Whitaker.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Ann Whitaker of Murfreesboro, sons, Gary (Carla) Whitaker of Murfreesboro and Jackie (Melanie) Whitaker of Murfreesboro, stepson, David Johnson, grandchildren, Matt (Kaleigh) Whitaker, Lauren (Dustin) Duggin and Brandyn (Anika) Whitaker, and great-grandchildren, Brantley Duggin and Emerley Duggin.

A funeral service will be held for Jackie on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Raymond Hillis officiating. A burial service will follow at Coleman Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

