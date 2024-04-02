OBITUARY: Dianna Lynn Hassell

Dianna Lynn Hassell, age 66 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024.

She was born in Williamson County and was preceded in death by her parents, James Ingram, and Wanda Lovell Ingram and a sister Karen Ingram.

Mrs. Hassell worked for Kroger on Sam Ridley Parkway. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Hassell is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronnie Hassell, Sr.; children, Christie Hassell, Angie Hassell, Carrie Hassell, Ronnie Hassell, Jr.; grandchildren, Chelsea Worrell and husband Austin, Tyler Hassell, Darius Jones, Jared Zimmerman; great-grandchildren; Mason, Rylee, Adaleigh, Baileigh, Kinnzleigh; Sister; Jamie Skinner and Todd; Niece; Tabbie Hassell; nephews; Roy Hassell, Jr., and wife Jody, Cody Skinner and wife Shacole, Michael Skinner; brother-in-law, Larry Williams

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 4th, at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

