OBITUARY: Barbara Wood Serrano

Mrs. Barbara Wood Serrano, age 73, of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Paul and Ruth Spivey Wood.

Mrs. Serrano was a registered nurse and retired from Southern Hills Medical Center. She was a member of St. Edward Church in Nashville. Mrs. Serrano was a fabulous cook and enjoyed hosting parties with her husband.

Mrs. Serrano is survived by her daughters, Cristina Keruma and her husband Jef, Elena Serrano, Maria Barnes and her husband Justin, and Grace Rollins and her husband Mark; grandchildren, Lukas, Brea, Isaac, and Mikayla; and sister, Betty Bond and her husband Devere.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Israel Serrano.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

