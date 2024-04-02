Inaugural Kidsville Family Walk to be Held at Centennial Park

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that the inaugural Kidsville Family Walk will take place at the Centennial Park Bandshell on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new, free event will feature activities for the whole family, in addition to local partners and food trucks. Families will have the opportunity to get active as they interact with nature, play games, and participate in arts and crafts activities within Centennial Park.

“We are thrilled to provide this new event for families across Nashville,” said Justin Branam, Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Programming. “At Centennial Park Conservancy, we are always looking for creative ways to share our beloved park and encourage exploration and movement. It is sure to be a fun-filled day for families to be active and discover all that the park offers.”

Highlights of the Kidsville Family Walk include:

Yoga Classes: Nurture Nashville Yoga will lead family-friendly 15-minute

movement classes every hour

Dance Party: Dancing People Nashville will host a kid-focused dance

party with Music City Soul.

Arts & Crafts: Kids will earn a passport stamp at Community Partner

booths and receive a participant ribbon that offers free Parthenon admission

Storybook Walk: Read the children’s book “Plants Can’t Sit Still”

at multiple stations as you walk along the banks of Lake Watauga

Movement Games: play hopscotch and do jumping jacks, crab walk and other active exercises sketched onto Park pathways with chalk

Instrument Petting Zoo: play with musical instruments courtesy of

Bach To Rock

Food & Beverages: Enjoy local food trucks and a variety of beverages

Community Partner Activities: Interact with valued partners at stations

by Bach To Rock, City Nature Challenge, Dancing People with Music City Soul, Imagination Library, Nurture Nashville Yoga, Primrose School, and Vanderbilt Athletics.

For more information about Kidsville Family Walk, please visit www.kidsvilleonline.org/ familywalk.