OBITUARY: Jack W. Wood

Jack W. Wood, age, 79 of LaVergne, Tennessee went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

A native of Monroe County, KY, he was the son of the late Roy Lee and Ethel Mae Pedigo Wood.

Mr. Wood was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Carol York Wood, brothers, Paul and Kenneth Wood and sisters, Laverne Cain and Estelle Veach.

Mr. Wood is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Wood and his wife Rita, and Tim Wood and his wife Rena all LaVergne, TN; brother, Bobby Wood of Gamaliel, KY, grandchildren; Tera McDaniels, Jacob Wood both of Lavergne, TN, Jessica Wood Jacksonville, FL, Joshua Wood of Ft. Hood TX, and Brianna Wood of LaVergne, TN; and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wood was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and a retired minister. He served as pastor at Victory Baptist, Holly Grove Baptist, Fellowship Baptist formerly Martha Baptist, Woodbury Road Baptist, and Scenic Drive Baptist. Mr. Wood also retired from CSX Railroad after 41 ½ years of service.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Nathan Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

