OBITUARY: Richard Barham Clark

Richard Barham Clark, age 75 of Fosterville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Frank Richard Clark and Mary Lou Douglas Clark. Mr. Clark was also preceded in death by sisters, Sissy Adcock and Betty Bahou and brothers, Raymond T. Clark and Richard Clark.

Mr. Clark is survived by his sisters, Wilma Powers of Rockvale, TN, Sara L. Joslyn of Christiana, TN, and Lois Adcock of Silver Creek, GA, and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Mr. Clark was a US Army veteran, a member of the Fosterville Church of Christ, a retired farmer, and a heating and air technician.

Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fosterville Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Adcock officiating. Burial will follow in the Fosterville Cemetery with nephews and friends serving as pallbearers.

