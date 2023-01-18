OBITUARY: Ayad Elzarad

Ayad Elzarad, age 54, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Ayad was born in Qatar and attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he acquired his Bachelor’s of Electrical Engineering degree. Ayad worked for 26 years at Schneider Electric as a Project Manager. He has lived in Rutherford County for the past twenty-six years.

Ayad was preceded in death by his father, Mansour El-Zarad.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Scherer Elzarad; son, Naser Elzarad; daughter, Aliya Elzarad; mother, Olya Gawad-Hosny Elzarad; brothers, Mazen Elzarad, Raed Elzarad and Mohammed Elzarad; sister, Mai Elzarad; and grandchild, Harper.

Visitation with the family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers. The graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

