WEATHER 1-18,2023 Rains and Winds Return

We may see some localized flooding with this system coming in later today. Winds will definitely be gusty and a few rumbles of thunder. After this front, we will get to more seasonable temperatures and will dry out until Sunday.

Wednesday Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.