OBITUARY: Jack Arthur Peterson

Jack Arthur Peterson, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on January 3, 2024.

He was born May 3, 1935, in Chemung, NY, to the late Clair and Muriel (Brown) Peterson.

Jack, a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, will be deeply missed by his children: Jacklyn (Harry) Robbins of Boonsboro, MD, Andrea J. Bly of Murfreesboro, TN, and Vincent (Melanie) Peterson of Hancock, MD. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Amy (Alex) Thomas of Mt. Airy, MD, Nathanial (Angela) Robbins of Hagerstown, MD, Audrea M. Bly, Murfreesboro TN, Travis Bly of Nashville, TN, and Austin Peterson of Hancock, MD. Jack was a loving great-grandfather to Ashlynn and Shilo Robbins, Wyatt Bly, and Lucille Thomas.

He is survived by his sister, Ellen Peterson Depew of South Waverly, PA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren, and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wives, Mary “Faye” Vincent Peterson in 1991 and Esther Haggerty Peterson in 2004. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Clair Jr., Joyce Nichols, Clayton, Richard, Donald, Raymond, Terry, Charles, and Patricia.

Jack proudly served his country as a veteran, dedicating his years to the United States Army from 1954 to 1958 and later in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1964. His unwavering commitment and bravery will be forever remembered.

He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. Jack’s sharp mind was evident in his love for crossword puzzles, cryptograms, and various games. He treasured spending time with his family, both young and old, and was known for his zest for life. Jack was a caring and fun-loving individual who always lent a helping hand.

A gravesite burial service is planned for a later date at the Chemung County Cemetery in NY. The Blauvelt Funeral Home in Waverly, NY, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jack Arthur Peterson’s memory will live on through the stories and memories shared by his loved ones. He will be remembered as a devoted family man and a passionate outdoorsman. May he rest in eternal peace.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

