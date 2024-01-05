Devin Futrell Earns Preseason All-America Nod

January 4, 2024 — Devin Futrell was named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-America second team Thursday.

Futrell, a junior from Pembroke Pines, Fla., earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023 and was also named to the ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region second team.

Futrell led the Vandy pitching staff with an 8-3 record and a 3.44 ERA. He was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on April 3 after tossing 8.0 shutout innings against Georgia with seven strikeouts.

He ranked third in the SEC in 2023 in both ERA and walks allowed per nine innings (2.15). His 1.09 WHIP was fourth in the league and his strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.60) ranked 10th.

Source: Vanderbilt

