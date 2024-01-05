City Schools Foundation to Honor Andy and Cherry Womack, April 26

Andy and Cherry Womack will join an influential group of civic leaders to be honored by The City Schools Foundation for their support of public education at the 17th Annual Excellence in Education Celebration on April 26, 2024.

Andy and Cherry are supporters of public education and MTSU. Cherry is a retired high school teacher who served for over 25 years in public education. In addition to their philanthropic and community work, Andy is also a State Farm agent and former state senator. As a state senator, he served as chair of the Education Committee. Andy later served on the executive committee of the Southern Regional Education Board.

Mark your calendar to join The City Schools Foundation board, Andy and Cherry Womack, and their family for an enjoyable evening at Copper Ridge on April 26.

Former honorees include Charlie Patel, Doug Young, Collier Smith, Drs. Max and Mary Moss, John Floyd, Ed and Andrea Loughry, Tommy and Jeannie Bragg, Dr. Sidney and Elizabeth McPhee, Dr. Susan Andrews, John Hood, Rhea Seddon and “Hoot” Gibson, Gloria and Ted LaRoche, Joyce Taylor, and Bart Gordon.

The City Schools Foundation is a group of civic and business leaders banding together to benefit Murfreesboro City Schools’ pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade students. Trustees for The City Schools Foundation include: David Scott, Justin Burriss, Ellen Slicker, Andrew Young, Kathryn Layman, Essence Brisco, Joe Faiz, Eric Newell, James Calder, Kevin Pascoe, Tamara Gwyn, Robin Morgan, Julie Corcoran, Rachel Ward, Charlie Patel and School Board Liaison Wes Ballard.

In 2023, The Foundation distributed a record setting $106,000 in grants to Murfreesboro City School teachers. For additional information, please call Lisa Trail at 615-225-9381 or any member of the City Schools Foundation Trustees.