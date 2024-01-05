OBITUARY: Dr. Warren Frederick McPherson

Dr. Warren Frederick McPherson (Dr. Mac) passed away on January 1, 2024, at the age of 84 in Murfreesboro, TN.

He was born on June 5, 1939, in Washington, D.C.

Warren is survived by his sisters Sally Riviello and Michelle Halasz, his brother Tim McPherson, his children Kathryn McPherson, Amanda Mueller, Charley McPherson, and Shane Whitley, as well as his grandchildren Stella McPherson, Johanna Mueller, Mackenna Mueller, Cate Mueller, Sarah Whitley, Rachel Whitley, Bretton Dean, Madeline Johnson and Olivia Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly McPherson.

Warren attended St. John’s High School in Virginia and then University of Pennsylvania for college where in addition to his studies he played football and baseball. He went to George Washington University for Medical School and did his internship and residency at Vanderbilt in Nashville. In repayment for the help given to him in paying for Medical School, he served in the Navy after completing his residency. Later he returned to Vanderbilt to obtain an MBA.

He was in private practice in Neurosurgery in Nashville for 15 years, and then in Murfreesboro for another 15. Because of his overlapping medical and business education he held many positions over the years where healthcare and business intersected.

He was instrumental in the formation of SVMIC at a time when doctors were in crisis lacking access to medical professional liability insurance. He held leadership positions in every conceivable committee at SVMIC for over 29 years, including 11 years as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Board of Directors or Advisory Board of Alive Hospice for over 10 years, serving as Chairman of the Board for 2 of those years, and was markedly responsible for the fundraising and building of Alive’s Murfreesboro Inpatient Unit, because of his passion about everyone having access to quality end-of-life care, regardless of ability to pay.

He also founded the Stones River IPA at a time when insurance carriers were not good partners with physicians and was able to improve reimbursement rates for doctors, while ensuring cost effectiveness for the insurers and quality of care for patients. He served as president and CEO of Stones River IPA for nearly three decades right up until his death. His dedication to his patients and colleagues was unwavering, leaving a lasting impact on the healthcare and wider community.

Warren and his late wife Beverly were also very involved in charities too numerous to mention which they supported through contributions, serving on boards, and hosting fundraising parties at their beautiful home countless times over their 30 years together in Murfreesboro.

Their home was also the site of 10 years of wildly fun annual family reunions that brought the McPherson clan together for swimming, eating, drinking, and laughter, a tradition that forged even stronger bonds among distant family members which was loved by all. Warren loved his family and was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, cousin and husband.

Warren enjoyed sailing, skiing, traveling, good food, good friends, and oh how he loved his dogs. Years of golden retrievers, two at a time, a new puppy each time an older dog passed on, with his final years after Beverly died spent with old Gus, a Bernese Mountain Dog. He used to tell us that those dogs were the only ones that knew ALL his secrets.

In accordance with Warren’s wishes, in lieu of a traditional funeral, a Celebration of his Life will be held in the spring so that friends and family far and wide can make plans with ease to come and be joyful. This gathering will be filled with good cheer, cocktails, and stories, reflecting his vibrant spirit. Please stay tuned for the announcement of the date.

In the meantime, in lieu of flowers or condolence letters, Warren’s family suggests honoring Warren’s legacy with a contribution, as noted below, to Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine endowed scholarship fund to support young hopefuls who need a little help, as he once did, getting started in the pursuit of medicine.

VUSM Endowed Scholarship Fund

Contributions in his name can be made via this link: http://vu.edu/vusmscholarship Or, if preferred, a check can be mailed to:

Gift and Donor Services

Vanderbilt University

PMB 407727

2301 Vanderbilt Place

Nashville, TN 37240-7727

Indicating “VUSM Scholarship Fund” in the memo. The family will be notified of gifts made in memorial of Dr. Warren McPherson.

Dr. Mac will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His kindness, generosity, and passion for life will forever be cherished in our hearts.

An online guestbook for the McPherson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/