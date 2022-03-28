Mrs. Hazel Mitchum of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, she was 83 years old.

She was a native of Smyrna and was preceded in death by her parents, B.F. Burnett and Emma Frances Lynch Burnett.

Mrs. Mitchum had worked for Capital Airlines in Smyrna.

She is survived by her husband, Julian Mitchum; daughter, Kendra McMahan and husband Larry; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Bailey; sisters, Shirley Davis, Linda Harris; brothers, Jerry Burnett, Ernest Burnett, Don Burnett, and Tony Burnett.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 26th from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

