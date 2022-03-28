Mr. Edward Frank Zelan, age 79, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on March 23rd, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Edward was born on March 6th, 1943 in Blain, Pennsylvania to Edward and Peggy Zelan, whom he proceeds in death.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, Helen Zelan; son, Edward F. Zelan Jr; granddaughters, Madison Marie Zelan and Caroline Grace Zelan; and sister, Judith Kalbacher.

Edward was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro. He served his community by managing many restaurants over the years and served his country by serving in the Air Force as a Vietnam War Veteran.

Edward enjoyed shooting pool and playing golf. He will be missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Parkinsons Foundation. You may call 800-223-2732 or visit their website. Donate to APDA and help people with PD live life to the fullest. (apdaparkinson.org)

