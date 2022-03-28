Evelyn M. ‘Ebbie’ Smith of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home, she was 72 years old.

She was a native of Lewisburg and was preceded in death by her parents, William Harold Eldridge, and Alta Odelene Miller Eldridge.

Ms. Smith attended New Vision Baptist Church and was retired from the Rutherford Board of Education.

She is survived by her daughters, Kerri Patterson Clark and husband Joseph, and Jamie Smith Casteel and husband David, grandchildren, Landon Clark, Kendall Clark, Asher Casteel, and Boone Casteel, sisters, Saundra Ralston Payne, and Brenda K. McGregor, nieces and nephews and host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Tennessee Chapter www.jdrf.org/tennessee/

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/