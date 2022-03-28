In early Spring 2022, Party Fowl will be heading even further south to bring the heat from land to sea! Nashville’s favorite full-service Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant is pleased to announce its expansion to Destin, Florida, marking the first Party Fowl restaurant outside of Tennessee and the sixth restaurant in total, in addition to outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium. While Gulf Coast residents have often traveled to Nashville to try Party Fowl, they will soon be able to enjoy Nashville Hot Chicken beach-side for the ultimate dining experience.

Located within Destin Commons – Destin’s premiere mall and lifestyle center – Party Fowl Destin will offer plenty of indoor and outdoor seating with 5000 sq. feet of indoor space and two open-air patios for 80 guests. At this award-winning dining and shopping destination, Party Fowl’s neighbors will include top retailers such as H&M, Bass Pro Shops, and Books-A-Million.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing our iconic Nashville Hot Chicken to the beach for the first time ever,” says Party Fowl owner Austin Smith. “Party Fowl Destin will be unlike anything else in the area, and we can’t wait for Gulf Coast locals and visitors to give us a try. Whether it’s brunch, lunch, dinner, gameday or happy hour, we’ll have something for everyone!”

GET FIRED UP

Guests of Party Fowl Destin will have the opportunity to enjoy all of Party Fowl’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken dishes, which are available in five heat levels starting at traditional Southern Fried to Mild, Medium, Nashville Hot and their spiciest signature level – “Poultrygeist.” The menu, created by Executive Chef Bart Pickens, features a Nashville Hot half bird, tenders, tacos, sandwiches, salads, and more, including crowd pleasers like Hot Chicken & Beignets (boneless chicken breast served on Texas toast with dill pickles, served with bourbon-glazes beignets and coleslaw). Patrons can also enjoy lighter options like grilled chicken and gumbo, plenty of appetizers for the table, a kid’s menu for little ones and Party Fowl’s expansive selection of beers, including local options from both Nashville and the Gulf Coast region, as well as cocktails and signature Boozy Slushies like their fan-favorite Bourbon Bushwacker.

Not to be missed is Party Fowl’s brunch, named “Best Brunch in Tennessee” by Food Network, featuring creative items like the famously colossal Brunch for Two (55-ounce Bloody Mary topped with two whole fried Cornish game hens, two whole scotch eggs, eight fired okra and a whole avocado) and the Hot Chicken & Stuffed French Toast (house-made cinnamon brioche stuffed with apples and bourbon cream cheese, dipped in cinnamon custard, skillet-fried and served with Nashville Hot Chicken and bourbon syrup). After opening, the new location will also serve up a special Nashville Hot Off The Hook menu, inspired by the spice of Music City and the fresh seafood of Destin.

ABOUT PARTY FOWL:

Opened in 2014 by Austin Smith and Nick Jacobson, Party Fowl specializes in Nashville Hot Chicken, local brews, boozy slushies, and brunch, and offers diners a one-of-a-kind experience with locations in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Donelson, Cool Springs, Chattanooga, Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium. Since opening, Party Fowl has been featured on networks like Food Network and The Travel Channel, and in national outlets like Wall Street Journal and Forbes. As an iconic Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, Party Fowl is a proud partner of the Tennessee Titans and has also worked with brands like Mountain Dew in its recent “Quest for Extreme” campaign, and with Lay’s, creating a Nashville Hot Chicken potato chip available nationally. Through their expansion, Party Fowl hopes to bring a taste of Nashville and southern hospitality to all those who enter the doors.