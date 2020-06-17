Harry Wayne “Sully” Sullivan, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro after a long illness at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home. A native of Floris, IA, he was the son of the late John Orval Sullivan and Metta Gladys McEldowney Sullivan. Sully was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Lane Sullivan, sisters, Cora Katherine Johnson, Nanci Carol Gee, Eunice A. Taylor, Doris Whitacre, Joy Swanson, Ruth Jean Rayburn, and Alberta June Collister; and brothers, Frank, Robert, Park, and Johnnie Sullivan.

Sully is survived by his sisters, Mary Louise Fulkerson of Madrid, IA and Judith M. McMains of Mesa, AZ; step-sons, Jerry Wayne Howell of Pascagoula, MS, David Lane Howell of Nashville, TN, and John Howard Howell of Paulette, TN; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A military graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating.

Sully was a member the First United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Tennessee Lion’s Sight Service where he had served as District Governor.

Sully served with distinction and received several awards while serving in the United States Air Force from 1956 until his retirement in 1972. Sully flew missions in Southeast Asia from 1963 through 1967.

