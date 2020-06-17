Dr. William Joseph Grasty, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Monday June 15, 2020. He was a native of Indian Mound, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Lewis Grasty and Mary Elizabeth Blane Grasty and wife, Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy Grasty, and brother Lewis Blane Grasty.

Dr. Grasty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was graduate of Austin Peay State University where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees. He received his PhD from the University of Florida. He taught accounting at University of Florida, Murray State University and Virginia Tech. Dr. Grasty was a Professor Emeritus and former Chairman of Accounting at MTSU.

Dr. Grasty is survived by his children, William Grasty, Jr. and wife Betty of Texas, Sally Kesterson and husband Tommy of Paris, TN, Christopher Grasty and wife Kim of Kentucky, Mary Thompson and husband Jeff of Kentucky, Kennedy Holloway and wife Amanda of Murfreesboro, Paxton Holloway and wife Amanda of Murfreesboro, Garrett Holloway and wife Ashley of Murfreesboro, Nelson Holloway of Murfreesboro, Grandchildren; Nicolas and Zachary Grasty of Texas, Lauren Wilkins and husband John of McKenzie, Jordan Doggett and husband Josh of Kentucky, Taylor Thompson, Riley Thompson of Kentucky, John Thomas Holloway, Hayden and Oliva Barkley, Knox and Elijah Holloway, Davis Holloway; Great-grandchildren; Claire, Hadley, Millie Jane, Albany Grace, Tytan, Luke, Piper, former wife; Shirley Halliday Grasty of Kentucky; sister, Cynthia Crane of Georgia

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Saturday June 20 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 2:00PM Sunday June 21 at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com