Tuesday, April 28, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 4/28/26: Severe Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected; Partly Cloudy Day with...

4/28/26: Severe Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected; Partly Cloudy Day with High 78, Currently 77, Wind 12 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
13
Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.23 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect, anticipating heavy precipitation over the next 24 hours.

At 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 77.4°F with a wind speed of 11.9 mph. Conditions are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.4°F and the overnight low is expected to drop to 65.1°F. Winds may increase this evening, reaching up to 13.3 mph, with a 54% chance of rain overnight. The total precipitation expected throughout the day is approximately 1.13 in, with heavy rains forecasted.

Residents should remain alert due to the Severe Severe Weather Alert, which warns of heavy rainfall totaling around 1.23 in within the next 24 hours.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
63°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
93% chance · 1.13 in
Now
77°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:56am
Sunset
7:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 78°F 63°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 69°F 56°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 61°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 37°F Clear sky
Monday 69°F 50°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×