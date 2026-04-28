4/28/26: Severe Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected; Partly Cloudy Day with High 78, Currently 77, Wind 12 mph

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.23 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect, anticipating heavy precipitation over the next 24 hours.

At 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 77.4°F with a wind speed of 11.9 mph. Conditions are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.4°F and the overnight low is expected to drop to 65.1°F. Winds may increase this evening, reaching up to 13.3 mph, with a 54% chance of rain overnight. The total precipitation expected throughout the day is approximately 1.13 in, with heavy rains forecasted.

Residents should remain alert due to the Severe Severe Weather Alert, which warns of heavy rainfall totaling around 1.23 in within the next 24 hours.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 63°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 93% chance · 1.13 in Now 77°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:56am Sunset 7:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 78°F 63°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 69°F 56°F Rain: heavy Thursday 64°F 47°F Overcast Friday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: light Saturday 61°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 37°F Clear sky Monday 69°F 50°F Drizzle: light

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