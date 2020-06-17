Edna Eula Vance, age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord after a long and extended illness with Alzheimer’s. A native of Cannon County, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Nannie Duke Foster; husband and former Murfreesboro Chief of Police, Ralph Hoover Vance, Sr; two brothers; three sisters; and daughter-in-law, Melinda Adams Vance.

She is survived by her children, Charles Wade Parker and his wife Judy, Ralph Vance Jr, and Tom D. Vance and his wife Nancy all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Penny Graham and her husband Roderick, Katie Vance and her husband Matt Alexander, Ben T. Vance and his wife Tiara, Ashley Jensen and her husband Michael, and Andrew T. Vance; great grandchildren, Emily Jane Jensen, Ethan Thomas Jensen, Wiley Adams Vance, and John Elliott Vance; along with much loving extended family.

Mrs. Vance was a long-time member of Minerva Drive Church of Christ now known as Salem Creek Church of Christ. She was a Quality Control Inspector for over 25 years with General Electric at the Murfreesboro plant.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and care given by both Stones River Manor and the Tennessee State Veterans Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 478 Craighead St #200, Nashville, TN 37204.

A private family Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Brother Jim Creech will officiate.

