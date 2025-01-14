OBITUARY: Harry Raines Jr.

Harry Raines, Jr, age 83, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Smyrna Care Center.

Mr. Raines was the son of the late Georgia Ann and Harry Raines, Sr.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Raines in 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Jackson and her husband Steve; grandson, Joshua Jackson; sister, Jackie Cagle; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Maxwell, Thelma Byrd, Jack Raines, Alfred Raines, Mike Raines, and Jean Thompson.

A service to celebrate Mr. Raines will be at Eleven O’clock the morning of Friday, January 17, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home with David Waldron officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday evening, January 16, 2025, from Four O’clock until Seven O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home.

Mr. Raines proudly served his country in the US Army. For many years, he was a mail Clerk with the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed following the football and basketball teams of the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Titans. He loved to listen to music, especially the “Blues”. He was very family oriented and loved to spend time with his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, along with his many extended family members.

